LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — From wagyu to T-bone steaks, Leger’s Country Market offers a variety of delicious specialty meats.

Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Gerald is joined by Leger’s Country Market to try a variety of their specialty meats and steaks. Their beef is entirely raised in Louisiana without antibiotics or hormones. One of the steaks cooked was their new wagyu option which is not only delicious, but also offers health benefits in its fat.

Located at 407 N. Main Street in Washington, Leger’s Country Market offers fresh produce in addition to their meat selection. The market is open for customers wishing to dine-in as well as customers wanting to do in store shopping or pick up.

The market is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more you can call at 337-628-0074 or visit their Facebook page.