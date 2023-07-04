LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Independence Day is here and to celebrate Gerald is cooking up some Fourth of July meal staples in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen.

Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Gerald cooked up a couple different variations of the classic American hot dog including a chili dog topped with bacon bits and grilled onions.

To go along with the hot dogs, Gerald also made some smash burgers dressed with lettuce, mushrooms, cheese and a slice of tomato.

Gerald was also joined by Chris Cozart today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to talk about what makes Cincinnati chili unique. Part of the unique flavor is due to the special Gold Star seasoning which contains cinnamon and chocolate.