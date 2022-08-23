BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Mr. Dave made an appearance in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. He says as long as the people keep coming, he’ll keep cooking!

Below, Mr. Dave made smothered pork chops with rice and gravy, smothered potatoes, hot link po’boys, and smothered baked chicken.

Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.

DAVE’S SOUL FOOD

1911 W. Mills Ave.

(337)-332-0829

Hours