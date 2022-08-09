SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Chef Troy from Cafe Josephine in Sunset was this morning’s guest in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, showing Gerald Gruenig some of his signature dishes — all available daily.

Below, you can see Chef Troy serve up eggplant dressing with smoked duck breast, crab rice with jumbo lump crab meat, and crawfish etouffee.

Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.

818 Napoleon Avenue, Sunset, LA 70584

337-662-0008

HOURS

Mon: Closed

Tue: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Wed: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Thu: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Fri: Lunch 11am-2pm, Dinner 5pm-10pm

Sat: Lunch 11am-2pm, Dinner 5pm-10pm

Sun: Closed