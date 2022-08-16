LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, Brynn & Maia’s joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to show off the dishes they serve throughout the week on the North side.
Below, Keyla Jones plates Bayou Rolls, Rice & Gravy, Shrimp & Grits and a Cajun Fish plate. Each are served on different days respectively. Menus are posted on Brynn & Maia’s social media to keep up with what is being served.
Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.
BRYNN & MAIA’S
Hours
- Monday: 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Tuesday: 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Wednesday: CLOSED
- Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Friday: 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Saturday: CLOSED
- Sunday: CLOSED