LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bonne Vie Macarons is a bakery known for its dedication to detailed, creative design and fresh, authentic taste. The daily menu consists of macarons, cupcakes, cookie sandwiches, petit fours, cookie dough cups and more.

Heather from Bonne Vie Macarons joined Gerald in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning to make some delicious strawberry filled pop tarts, vanilla bean and crème brulée macarons and petit fours.

Bonne Vie Macarons has recently moved to a brand-new location. The bakery is now located at 2005 Verot School Rd. Suite 104 in Lafayette and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

To learn more, you can visit Bonne Vie Macarons’ website or call at 337-534-0325.