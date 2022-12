LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Originally opened 42 years ago, Earl’s Cajun Market offers holiday catering to Acadiana as well as Cajun classics on their day-to-day menu. Earl’s Kitchen is locked and loaded for turkey season, catering upwards of 200 dinners this year. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Gerald Gruenig got to experience Red Beans and Rice, Spinach-stuffed Brisket, Crawfish Mac & Cheese, and Crawfish & Tasso Pasta.

510 Verot School Rd.

(337) 237-5501

HOURS