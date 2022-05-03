LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Wing Wars of Acadiana is steadily approaching! This week in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, two cook teams that will be frying up at the Wing Wars of Acadiana joined News 10’s Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen.

So far 14 cook teams are signed up for the Wing Wars of Acadiana on May 14. They are still looking for more! For more information on requirements and registration visit the website.

Trapp’s in Broussard is planning to prepare Pecan Praline wings and Honey Chipotle wings. Trapp’s is located at 209 N. Morgan Ave.

Another featured cook team is DezMeaux’s. DezMeaux’s is located at 720 E. Vine St. in Opelousas.

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.