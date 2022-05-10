RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gerald Gruenig was joined this week by O’Yah’s, plating up five dishes in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen. O’Yah’s will be partnering with the City of Rayne for Save the Youth Thursday Night Live on May 26 at 6 p.m. The event is meant to get kids off the streets and encourage more safe, non-violent fun. Save the Youth will be at the Mereuax Room next to the Civic Center in Rayne.

Where are they located: 1419 The Blvd.

When are they open: Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How can you contact them: Facebook or (337)- 384- 0304

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

O‘Yah Wings

Double Trouble, Hawaaiin Burger, Gumbo

O’Yah Burger

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Live with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.