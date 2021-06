LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- UL Lafayette's Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball has added a Monroe native and former Mississippi State star as assistant coach, according to Head Coach Bob Marlin today.

Derrick Zimmerman spent the past three seasons on the staff at Mississippi State, serving two seasons as a graduate assistant before serving as Director of Scouting & Analytics on Ben Howland’s staff in 2020-21. His appointment is subject to approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.