The Acadiana Eats Live King Cake tour made a stop at Landry’s Donuts in Scott this morning. Landry’s donuts in Scott, home of the famous “Boudin Bomb” donuts holes.
But with Mardi Gras three weeks out, Landry’s one of a kind king cakes are currently the hot commodity. Landry’s Donuts is located at 608 West Gate Road in Scott.
Acadiana Eats Live (King Cake)- Landry’s Donuts in Scott
The Acadiana Eats Live King Cake tour made a stop at Landry’s Donuts in Scott this morning. Landry’s donuts in Scott, home of the famous “Boudin Bomb” donuts holes.
Abbeville66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous