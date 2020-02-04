Acadiana Eats Live (King Cake)- Landry’s Donuts in Scott

The Acadiana Eats Live King Cake tour made a stop at Landry’s Donuts in Scott this morning. Landry’s donuts in Scott, home of the famous “Boudin Bomb” donuts holes.

But with Mardi Gras three weeks out, Landry’s one of a kind king cakes are currently the hot commodity. Landry’s Donuts is located at 608 West Gate Road in Scott.