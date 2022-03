LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today, the historic Judice Inn joined News 10’s Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen. They are celebrating 75 years this Saturday, everything is $1. The menu is limited to burgers only.

Where are they located: 3134 Johnston St.

When are they open: Mon. – Sun. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337)-984-5614 and their website

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

Double Cheeseburger

Loaded Burger