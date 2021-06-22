Acadiana Eats Live- Eastgate BBQ Express in Youngsville

Today on Acadiana Eats Live, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Eastgate BBQ Express in Youngsville.
Items featured on Acadiana Eats Live– The Psycho Pig, Frito Pie, Brisket Sandwich, & Pulled Pork Tacos
Restaurant Address– 123 La Neuville Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592
Phone Number– (337) 837-8667
Website– Eastgate BBQ Express in Youngsville
Social Media– Facebook
Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Live with KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.