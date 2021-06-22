Acadiana Eats Live- Eastgate BBQ Express in Youngsville

Acadiana Eats Live
Posted: / Updated:

Today on Acadiana Eats Live, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Eastgate BBQ Express in Youngsville.

Items featured on Acadiana Eats Live– The Psycho Pig, Frito Pie, Brisket Sandwich, & Pulled Pork Tacos

Restaurant Address– 123 La Neuville Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592

Phone Number– (337) 837-8667

WebsiteEastgate BBQ Express in Youngsville

Social MediaFacebook

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Live with KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout from 5 to 7 am.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Martin Parish Eats

More St. Martin Parish Eats

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar