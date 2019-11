We are just about two weeks away from Thanksgiving, so this morning on Acadiana Eats Live we featured two turkey day dessert dishes- a classic pecan pie and a boudin pie.

The man putting it all together, Jady Regard, is the owner of Cane River Pecan Company in New Iberia.



Cane River’s popular boudin pie is currently available for sale online and at the at its location in downtown New Iberia.

Learn more at caneriverpecan.com.