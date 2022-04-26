LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– This week in the Acadiana Eats kitchen, Broddus Burger showed off their menu with Gerald Gruenig.
Where are they located: 610 E. Kaliste Rd.
When are they open: Mon. & Tues. 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wed. – Fri. 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
How can you contact them: (337) 534-4520, Website, Facebook
What’s on the menu? Check out below!
French Toast
Boudin Grilled Cheese and Monte Cristo
Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Live with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.