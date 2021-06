Acadiana Eats Live- Blanchard’s BBQ in Lafayette (June 2021)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -- New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt announced that the city will host a parade for Tokyo Olympics pole vaulter Morgann Leleux Romero on Friday, July 2.

The parade is set to begin in front of City Hall at 457 E. Main St. and make its way downtown to Bouligny Plaza. The mayor asked residents to line Main Street to show support for the Olympian.