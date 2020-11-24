Acadiana Eats Live- Bailey’s Seafood & Grill

For the 28th year running, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill announced they will be holding their annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon on Nov. 26.

“Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill has provided a special Thanksgiving meal to our less fortunate brothers and sisters, whether they be destitute, infirm or otherwise in need,” stated restaurant officials in a press release.

Food will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with limited outdoor seating due to COVID-19. Meals will also be distributed through deliveries and pick-up orders.

“In the past, Bailey’s has provided transportation for people to and from the restaurant,” continued the release. “Due to the pandemic and the safety of everyone, Bailey’s unfortunately cannot provide transportation this year. Additionally, for people who are unable to go to the restaurant due to a physical handicap or sickness, elderly and homebound, dinner will also be delivered to homes contact-free.

For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464.