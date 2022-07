NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Sweet and savory breakfast you can’t get anywhere else was on display for News 10 and Gerald Gruenig at Village Deaux in New Iberia!

Where are they located: 724 E. Admiral Doyle Dr.

When are they open: 5 a.m. to noon daily

How can you contact them:(337)- 256-8781 or Website

Breakfast Stuffed Bread

Banana Pudding Donut

Caramel Apple Donut and Boudin Stuffed Bread

Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.