ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Plating up out of this world recipes on pan-pizza, The Cajun Saucer, joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning.

Where are they located: 1002 North Lane

When are they open: Tuesday-Thursday from Noon- 8 p.m. ; Friday & Saturday from noon – 9 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How can you contact them: Website, Instagram, Facebook, (337) 754-5368

Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.