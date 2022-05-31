LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Known for their plate lunches and barbeque Sundays, JB’s Cruisin Cuisine showed off their menu in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this week.
Where are they located: 2201 Moss St.
When are they open: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday – Sunday
How can you contact them: (337)-281-6838, Instagram, Facebook
Crawfish Etouffee
Shrimp Fettuccini
Half and Half – plate served with crawfish etouffee, fettuccini pasta, and a piece of fried fish.
Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.