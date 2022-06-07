BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Bringing the sweet in this summer heat, Emmy’s Ice Cream Bar joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this Tuesday morning.

Where are they located: 481 Albertson Pkwy #7

When are they open: Monday 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337)-252-7544,Website, Facebook, Instagram

What’s on the menu? Check out below! Chocolate Malt above.

The Emmy Dog

Ice Cream Nachos

Banana Split

