BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — “We’re always there,” Café Sydnie Mae is always there and ready for you. This morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, they showed off items that are on their menu as well as items that are on the way!

Where are they located:140 E Bridge St.

When are they open: Thursday 5-9 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-2 .m. and 5-9p.m.; Sunday 9:45 a.m.- 2 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337) 909-2377, website, Instagram, Facebook

Shrimp and Grits

Ribeye topped with Crawfish Etouffee

Red Snapper with Brussel Sprouts and Teche Wellington

