Star’s Bakeshop joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Today, in the kitchen, News 10’s Gerald Gruenig was joined by Chef Star of Star’s Bakeshop.

First of many pies prepared in the kitchen today, Star showed us how she puts together her coconut cream pie.

Following the coconut cream pie, Chef Star built a Sweet Potato Crumble pie, which includes a sweet potato base and crumble topping.

There may be some slices available this week to taste before the holidays, but typically the pies are sold whole.

Next, was a mixture of two holiday favorites. Star’s Bakeshop sells a Sweet Potato Pecan Pie, the sweet potato filling is topped by pecan filling, all bunched into one pie crust.

Last but not least, loaded with fresh bananas is the Banana Caramel Cream pie, built right here in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen.

Star’s Bakeshop will be accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving through Friday, Nov. 19.

Star’s is located at 300 Youngsville Hwy. Open Tuesday- Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

To contact, call (337)-252-7317, visit Instagram, Facebook, or the website.