Acadiana Eats Live with Gerald Gruenig getting us ready for 2021 with the New Years Day Menu from Envie Catering in St. Martinville.

This morning on Passe Partout, Kernis Louviere showed Acadiana how he prepares his cabbage rolls, black eye peas with ham, and smothered cabbage with green beans and smoked sausage.

You can reach Envie Catering by calling (337) 739-0584.