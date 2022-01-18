Ema’s Cafe joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Bailey’s Seafood and Grill joined Gerald Gruenig live in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen today.

What’s on the menu? Check out below!

Where can you find them: 5520 Johnston St. (Also visit Ema’s Cafe right next door!)

When are they open: Only open for Special events Thursday- Sunday

Ema’s Cafe is open Tuesday- Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337)-988-6464, Facebook and their website

Don’t forget Acadiana! Acadiana Eats Live with KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning only on KLFY News 10’s Passe Partout.

