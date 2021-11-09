Acadiana Eats Live: Acadian Slice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Acadian Slice’s Korey Champagne joined News 10’s Gerald Gruenig in the kitchen this morning at baker’s hours to show off some of the pies Acadian Slice is preparing for the holiday season.

The first pie built in the kitchen this morning was the holiday classic apple pie. Acadian Slice cooks and cores the apples and makes the pastry shells themselves, then finishes the pie off with a vanilla glaze.

Next in the kitchen was pecan pie. Topped with even more pecans and finished with a glaze, the pecan pie is Acadian Slice’s bestseller every year.

Last but not least, a sweet potato pie was created. Pecans made a reappearance as a topping for this pie to give “that grandma’s sweet potato casserole feel.” When it comes out the oven, it is topped with marshmallow meringue.

Then it’s time to dig in!

Acadian Slice is now taking Thanksgiving orders. They also sell sweet and savory pastries at the Lafayette Farmers & Artesian market.

To contact, visit Acadian Slice’s website, Facebook, or call (985)-835-6577.