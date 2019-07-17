Acadiana Eats: Lil’ Daddy’s BBQ in Lafayette

Lil’ Daddy’s has been open in the Hub City for 18 years. Owner Donna Duncan has 30 plus years of barbecue experience.

Lil’ Daddy’s BBQ (View Menu)



Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Chopped brisket baked potato

St. Louis style ribs

Address: 1339 SE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70501

Hours of Operation: Mon.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.- 7 p.m, Fri.-Sat.- 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

