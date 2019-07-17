Live Now
Acadiana Eats: Lil’ Daddy’s BBQ in Lafayette

Acadiana Eats
Lil’ Daddy’s has been open in the Hub City for 18 years. Owner Donna Duncan has 30 plus years of barbecue experience.

Lil’ Daddy’s BBQ  (View Menu)


Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

  • Chopped brisket baked potato
  • St. Louis style ribs

Address:  1339 SE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70501

Hours of Operation: Mon.-Thurs. 10:30 a.m.- 7 p.m, Fri.-Sat.- 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

