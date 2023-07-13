BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Lazy Caveman is a restaurant based out of Broussard that is serving traditional boudin as well as hot cooked plates Monday through Friday.

The Lazy Caveman is one of the newest restaurants in Acadiana having just opened this March. The restaurant offers a variety of delicious options from traditional boudin to boudin eggrolls, smoke sausage and much more.

Gerald paid the Lazy Caveman a visit and tried out the delicious pepper jack boudin eggrolls. These eggrolls feature the award-winning Lazy Caveman boudin wrapped in an eggroll with pepper jack cheese and deep fried.

The Lazy Caveman is located at 844 S. Morgan Ave. in Broussard. You can learn more by visiting the restaurant’s website. You can also stop by to try out all the delicious offerings on the Lazy Caveman’s menu.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are listed below: