Laura’s II (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Stuffed Turkey Wing

Hamburger steak and onions

1904 W. University Avenue

Phone: 337-593-8006

Hours: Mon -Sun: 10:30 am – 2:30 pm

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas on Facebook OR Twitter.And be sure to follow Acadiana Eats on Instagram!