LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- One of scammers' most common tactics is to impersonate someone you trust. Scammers claim to offer a great deal on your cable service, but it's really a way to trick unsuspecting customers into giving out hundreds of dollars in return for nothing.

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, "We've had scam tracker reports of people being contacted by scammers claiming to be with either their cable company or one of the popular streaming services saying that they have a great deal for them. Of course, the catch is they need to make some upfront payments in order to be eligible for this special promotion."