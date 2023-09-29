ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– The countdown continues to the 2nd annual Acadiana Eats Festival.

For Thursday’s Acadiana Eats, a special family restaurant that has very close ties to News 10’s Gerald Gruenig was featured.

Koz’s, a po boy and plate lunch spot restaurant in Harahan, is owned and operated by Gruenig’s dad. He gives News 10 a look at what he’ll be bringing to the festival.

Big Koz, Gruenig’s dad, showed News 10 how he puts together his whole loaf roast beef po body and whole loaf fried shrimp po boy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To stay up to date on vendors attending this year’s Acadiana Eats Festival, subscribe to the Acadiana Eats newsletter.