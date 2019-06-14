Acadiana Eats: Koz's in Harahan (Father's Day Edition)

It's Father's Day weekend, so Gerald Gruenig is making a stop at Koz's in Harahan for this week's edition of Acadiana Eats. Koz's is the restaurant run by Gerald's family in the greater New Orleans area. Gerald's father, Koz, has been in the restaurant business for more than 50 years.

Kozand and Gerald are showing us how the crew at Koz's builds their roast beef and fried shrimp whole loaf po'boys.

Koz's Restaurant (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Roast beef po'boy

Fried shrimp whole loaf po'boy

Address: Koz's Harahan, 6215 Wilson St, New Orleans, LA 70123

