CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — One of the area’s most iconic restaurnats, Prejean’s, is sure to be one of the most popular attractions at the second annual Acadiana Eats Festival on Oct. 28.

Tim Metcalf of Prejean’s showed us how to make their smoked crawfish enchiladas, a dish that is not yet availble on the restaurant menu, but was a big hit at the recent New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. It will be available at the Acadiana Eats Festival.

Metcalf said the first Acadiana Eats Festival last year was special.

“It was amazing,” Metcalf said. “The culture, the weather, the crowds, we ran out (of food). I’m going to blame that on (Gerald), but we didn’t get stuck with a bunch of stuff.”

Darren Domingue of Lafayette Roofing, the title sponsor of the festival, said he’s looking forward to the event.

“Not only do we have some of the greatest food out here, we have over 25 vendors and live music by Gentilly Zydeco,” Domange said. Come out and shake your tail feathers, it’s family-friendly, we’ll have face painting, bring the whole family out there. It’ll be incredible.”

