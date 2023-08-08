OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — DezMeaux’s Boudin stopped by KLFY’s Acadiana Eats kitchen to showcase one of their special recipes.

Located at 720 E. Vine St, in Opelousas, the boudin shop prides itself in serving old school family recipes. They even received acclaim for their recipes, winning judges’ choice in last year’s Acadiana Eats festival.

DezMeaux’s Boudin offers a number of boudin variations including boudin, boudin balls, rolls, burgers and their unique wings stuffed with boudin. You can also get a taste of their renowned Razzle Dazzle seasoning.

DezMeaux’s Boudin’s store hours are Tuesday-Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and are closed on Mondays.

You can also find them at this years Acadiana Eats festival on Oct. 14 in Scott. They will be looking to defend their judges’ choice award.