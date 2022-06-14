SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — News 10’s Gerald Gruenig brought a piece of Sunset to the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning with Café Josephine!

Where are they located: 818 Napolean Ave.

When are they open: Tuesday – Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday- Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

How can you contact them: (337) 662-0008, Website

Mushroom, Leek, and Ribeye Rice

Ribs and Rice Dressing

Seafood Rice

Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Tuesday morning on Passe Partout.