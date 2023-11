BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Gerald Gruenig took Acadiana Eats Kitchen on the road to Billeaud’s Meat & Grocery in downtown Broussard.

Billeauds, a fourth-generation business in Broussard, offers boudin, cracklin, gumbo, chili dogs, as well as specialty meats such as stuffed chicken, and large varieties of daily hot meals.

Located at 111 E. Main St. in Broussard, Billeauds has two other locations, at 1069 Freeman Road in Broussard and at 1512 Week Island Road in New Iberia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Related posts