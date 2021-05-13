Acadiana Eats- Judice Inn in Lafayette

Dry weather is back in Acadiana and should last through the weekend.

Thursday is off to a cooler and less humid start for Acadiana. Temperatures are dipping down into the low to mid 60s this morning. Skies are still mostly cloudy but some clearing is expected today leading to a partly sunny and quiet afternoon. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid 70s. Clearing skies should continue tonight with lows reaching the upper 50s.