LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats, we are starting to feature the restaurants that will be present at the Acadiana Eats Festival. Today’s feature includes Jett’s Crawfish, Jak’s Donuts, Cravin Boudin, KOK Wings & Things, and Creole Lunch Box.

The Acadiana Eats Festival will take place at West Village Development in Scott on Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.