This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Huya Craft Coffee in Youngsville.

Featured Items– Loaded Chicken Pesto Toast & Chantilly Toast

Address– 1901 Chemin Metairie Pkwy, Youngsville, LA 70592

Phone Number– (337) 573-4542

Chantilly Toast

Loaded Chicken Pesto Toast

Don’t forget to watch Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig each and every Thursday ONLY on KLFY News 10.