OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Few things can start off the morning better than a fresh donut, and Mikey’s Donut King in Opelousas is serving up delicious donuts and pastries for Acadiana seven days a week.

This week on Acadiana Eats, Gerald visits Mikey’s Donut King in Opelousas. The shop has been open for 30 years and is known for their spectacular traditional glazed donuts served hot from the kitchen or out of the case.

Another customer favorite is the delicious cinnamon rolls which are cut, fried and glazed fresh every morning for customers. Whether you need to pick up some donuts on the go, or you would like to sit inside to enjoy your coffee and donuts, Mikey’s is the place for you.

Mikey’s Donut King is located at 952 E. Landry St. in Opelousas and is open seven days a week, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can follow the shop’s Facebook page or call at 337-942-2128 to learn more.