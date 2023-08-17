BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– News 10’s Gerald Gruenig made a stop at Hellen St. Cafe in Broussard, where people can get some South Louisiana favorites.

Located at 201 Albertson Parkway, Suite H, Hellen St. Cafe showed News 10 how they put together their yaka mein and seafood fettuccine.

The seafood fettuccine, sold on Wednesdays, has Louisiana shrimp and crawfish and is served with a piece of fried fish.

The yaka mein from the restaurant is sold on Thursdays. It’s a scratch-made beef noodle soup consisting of grilled shrimp, angus beef roast and chuck steak.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hellen St. Cafe is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To get all the latest food finds from around South Louisiana, and stay updated on the vendors that will be at this year’s Acadiana Eats Festival on Oct. 28, subscribe to the Acadiana Eats newsletter.