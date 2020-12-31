Acadiana Eats- Gerald’s top spots in 2020

This week on Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite meals from 2020.
Hideaway on Lee in Downtown Lafayette- Aioli Blon Cheeseburger
Steamboat Warehouse in Washington- Pan Fried Rabbit
Cajun Market Donut Company in Breaux Bridge- Cajun Stuffed Bread
Star’s Bakeshop in Lafayette- Lemon Cake
Gerald’s Favorite Restaurant in 2020– Cafe Habana City in Lafayette
