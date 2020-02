Gary’s a local diner in Lafayette’s Freetown neighborhood “Where hunger comes to die.”

This week, Gerald tries to make it on Gary’s “Big G Wall of Fame” by eating not four or five, but six Big G Burgers.

Gary’s (View menu)

Item featured on Acadiana Eats:

Big G Burger

Address: 104 Lamar St., Lafayette, LA 70501

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 6:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!