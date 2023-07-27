LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Flats Burger and Backyard located at 427 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette got Gerald’s mouth watering.

Serving up delicious cheeseburgers, sandwiches, salads and more, the team at Flats showed how they put together their Double Cheeseburger.

The double cheeseburger is two smash burgers topped with American cheese. served on a warm bun, dressed all the way with an ELLA sauce.

The loaded fries are topped with a pepper jack-Ro-Tel cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeno and herb ranch and pickled jalapenos.

Flats is open Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.