LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Catch ‘a nice lil vibe’ at Di Jerk Stop in Lafayette for some authentic Jamaican food!

Where are they located: 4416 Johnston St.

When are they open: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. CLOSED ON MONDAYS

How can you contact them: (337) 412-8304, Instagram, Facebook

Turkey Neck Pasta

Jerk Chicken Plate

Don’t forget — Acadiana Eats with Gerald Gruenig airs each and every Thursday morning on Passe Partout.