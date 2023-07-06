LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today on Acadiana Eats, Gerald visited Acadiana’s first and only place in Lafayette for authentic Jamaican food that uses all natural ingredients and flavors.

Di Jerk Stop was founded in February of 2018 in Lafayette by owner and chef Bobby Marshall. Besides running his restaurant six days a week, Marshall also offers a variety of Jamaican products that includes food, spices, sauces and snacks.

Gerald made a trip to the restaurant to try out their signature Turkey Neck Pasta and Jerk Chicken Plate. The Turkey Neck Pasta combines the delicious turkey necks with homemade pasta. The Jerk Chicken Plate serves up authentic jerk chicken on a bed of homemade rice and peas along with a side of smothered cabbage.

Di Jerk Stop is located at 4416 Johnston St. Building D in Lafayette.

Here are the restaurant’s hours of operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday and Wednesday: 11 – 12 a.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 – 2 a.m.

Sunday: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

To learn more, you can visit the Di Jerk Stop website and the Di Jerk Stop Facebook page.