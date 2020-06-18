Breaking News
Daily update on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Acadiana Eats: Chop’s Specialty Meats in Broussard

This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at Chop’s Specialty Meats in Broussard.

Chops Specialty Meats LLC  (View menu

Item featured on Acadiana Eats: 

  • Chops chili dogs
  • Chicken salad with pork skins

Address: 1019 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518

Hours: Call (337) 837-6446

