Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
List of COVID-19 vaccination events around Acadiana
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Olympics bans ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel, could punish athletes for social protests
Hours-old newborn safely surrendered to Baton Rouge-area fire department
Child tax credit: What you need to know about advance payments
Video
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Cleveland Rocks the Draft
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Salute the Seniors
Contests
Mother’s Day Contest
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Acadiana Eats- Cajun Claws in Duson
Acadiana Eats
Posted:
May 4, 2021 / 08:48 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 4, 2021 / 08:48 AM CDT
St. Martin Parish Eats
Acadiana Eats Live- Cajun Market Donut Company in Breaux Bridge
Video
Acadiana Eats Live- New Years Day cooking with Envie Catering
Video
Acadiana Eats Live- Chicken on the Bayou
Video
Acadiana Eats: Cajun Market Donut Company in Breaux Bridge
Video
Leak in St. Martinville on east side of Bayou Teche may temporarily shut off water, officials said
Acadiana Eats Live: Creole Lunch Box in Breaux Bridge
Video
Acadiana Eats Live: UFit Nutrition
Video
Acadiana Eats: Chicken on the Bayou in Henderson
Video
Acadiana Eats celebrates four years!
Video
Acadiana Eats: Graton Eatery in St. Martinville
Video
More St. Martin Parish Eats
Local News
14-year-old Sunset girl arrested for setting fire in her mobile home closet with house full of relatives
Destination Louisiane: Festival International celebrates 35 years
Acadiana Eats Live- Cajun Market Donut Company in Breaux Bridge
Video
A Warm and Misty Morning, Severe Threat Coming this Afternoon
Video
Lafayette Police: Male driver has medical emergency, crashes truck into Walmart
Class of 2021: More family members can attend graduation ceremonies in Lafayette School District
Video
Nonprofit formed by family and volunteers after United Cajun Navy leaves search
Video
No injuries reported in Hebert Road house fire
Teenage passenger from Kinder killed in impaired driving crash
Lafayette principal clarifies social media post about face masks not available at school
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Nonprofit formed by family and volunteers after United Cajun Navy leaves search
Video
Child tax credit: What you need to know about advance payments
Video
Teenage passenger from Kinder killed in impaired driving crash
Lafayette Police: Male driver has medical emergency, crashes truck into Walmart
United Cajun Navy responds to accusations of improper handling of donations
Video
Sidebar