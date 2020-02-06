Acadiana Eats: Cafe Coachella in Lafayette

Located on the north side of Lafayette, Cafe Coachella is cooking up good food and good vibes six says a week!
Cafe Coachella
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Fried chicken and waffles
- Ox tail lunch plate
Address: 2700 Moss St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Hours: Sun. 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tues.- Wed. 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Thurs. 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Fri.- Sat. 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.- 3:30 a.m.
What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!