LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gerald visited Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen on the north side of Lafayette, serving up breakfast, plate lunches and, of course, seafood seven days a week.

The signature breakfast is Boogaloo’s French Toast platter, which includes eggs and bacon.

“This French toast is top tier,” Gerald said. “I used to think my mother-in-law made the best French toast, but look out for Miss Rhonda.”

Boogaloo’s is located at 2208 NE Frontage Road in Lafayette.